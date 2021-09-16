Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,248.30

Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,248.30 ($16.31) and traded as low as GBX 679 ($8.87). Barratt Developments shares last traded at GBX 680.20 ($8.89), with a volume of 1,975,758 shares.

BDEV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 830 ($10.84) target price on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 850 ($11.11) target price on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barratt Developments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 781.09 ($10.21).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of £6.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 708.50 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,248.30.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a GBX 21.90 ($0.29) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This is a boost from Barratt Developments’s previous dividend of $7.50. Barratt Developments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.12%.

In related news, insider John Allan purchased 5,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 723 ($9.45) per share, with a total value of £39,981.90 ($52,236.61).

About Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV)

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

