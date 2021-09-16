Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Short Interest Update

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the August 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BTDPY traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.38. The company had a trading volume of 10,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,279. The company has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.47. Barratt Developments has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $23.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.82.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.556 dividend. This is a boost from Barratt Developments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Barratt Developments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.74%.

BTDPY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Bank of America upgraded Barratt Developments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Barratt Developments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Peel Hunt upgraded Barratt Developments to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Barratt Developments Company Profile

Barratt Developments Plc engages in the business of developing residential and non-residential properties mainly in the United Kingdom. It operates through the Housebuilding and Commercial Developments segments. The company was founded by Lawrence Arthur Barratt in 1958 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

