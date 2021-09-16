Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €72.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Basf (ETR:BAS) has been given a €72.00 ($84.71) target price by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.09% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on Basf in a report on Monday, September 6th. Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Basf in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on Basf in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €79.00 ($92.94) price target on Basf in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on Basf in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €80.80 ($95.06).

Shares of ETR BAS opened at €64.81 ($76.25) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.72. Basf has a 12 month low of €45.92 ($54.02) and a 12 month high of €72.88 ($85.74). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €66.48 and a 200-day moving average of €68.22. The company has a market capitalization of $59.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.89.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

