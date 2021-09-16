Basic Attention Token Reaches Market Cap of $1.18 Billion (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. Basic Attention Token has a total market cap of $1.18 billion and approximately $219.09 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded down 3.6% against the dollar. One Basic Attention Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.79 or 0.00001640 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.62 or 0.00063666 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002975 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.85 or 0.00143154 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00013956 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $392.89 or 0.00816915 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00047183 BTC.

Basic Attention Token Profile

Basic Attention Token (BAT) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,490,348,708 coins. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Basic Attention Token is basicattentiontoken.org . Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Basic Attention Token is an Ethereum-based token that can be used to obtain a variety of advertising and attention-based services on the Brave platform, a new Blockchain based digital advertising system. User attention is privately monitored in the Brave browser and publishers are rewarded accordingly with BATs. Users also get a share of BATs for participating. “

