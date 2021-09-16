Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) Short Interest Update

Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000,000 shares, a growth of 145.4% from the August 15th total of 1,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Baudax Bio stock opened at $0.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $51.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.89. Baudax Bio has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $3.57.

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.45 million. Research analysts expect that Baudax Bio will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Richard S. Casten purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.51 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Winston J. Churchill purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.63 per share, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Baudax Bio by 13,944.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 359,759 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Baudax Bio by 194.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 58,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 38,888 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Baudax Bio in the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Baudax Bio in the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Baudax Bio by 30.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 534,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 125,602 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baudax Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

About Baudax Bio

Baudax Bio, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. The company offers ANJESO (meloxicam) injection for the management of moderate to severe pain, alone or in combination with non-NSAID analgesics. Its products under development includes BX1000, an intermediate-acting neuromuscular blocking agent (NMBA) that is in phase I clinical trial; BX2000, an ultrashort-acting NMBA, which is in pre-clinical trial; and BX3000, an NMBA reversal agent, which is under pre-clinical trial, as well as Dex-IN, a proprietary intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine, which is under phase II clinical trial.

