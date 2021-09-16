Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,000 shares, a decline of 57.5% from the August 15th total of 72,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 887,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of BAYRY stock opened at $13.46 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $52.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.27. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $11.65 and a one year high of $17.34.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a positive return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 6.30%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on BAYRY shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. AlphaValue downgraded Bayer Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €74.00 ($87.06) to €60.00 ($70.59) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

Bayer AG engages in the development, manufacture and distribution of products in the areas of health care, nutrition and high-tech materials. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, Animal Health and Covestro. The Pharmaceuticals segment engages in the development, production and marketing of prescription products for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology and ophthalmology; diagnostic imaging equipment and the necessary contrast agents.

