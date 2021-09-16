BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) Director James G. Rizzo Buys 1,750 Shares

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) Director James G. Rizzo purchased 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.52 per share, with a total value of $25,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCBP traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.46. 29,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,646. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.21. BCB Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.73 and a 12 month high of $16.15.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. BCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 23.98%. The company had revenue of $26.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BCB Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. This is a positive change from BCB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. BCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.14%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of BCB Bancorp by 23.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,143 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 67.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in BCB Bancorp during the second quarter worth $155,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in BCB Bancorp during the first quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in BCB Bancorp during the second quarter worth $185,000. 32.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised BCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

BCB Bancorp Company Profile

BCB Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers loans, deposit products, and retail and commercial banking services. The company was founded on May 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Bayonne, NJ.

