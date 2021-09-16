BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Sets New 52-Week High at $96.05

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $96.05 and last traded at $96.05, with a volume of 625 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $93.66.

Separately, Berenberg Bank downgraded BE Semiconductor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 4.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.17 and a 200-day moving average of $83.26.

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $272.35 million for the quarter. BE Semiconductor Industries had a return on equity of 50.81% and a net margin of 35.72%.

BE Semiconductor Industries NV engages in the development, manufacturing, marketing, sales, and service of semiconductor assembly equipment for the global semiconductor and electronics industries. Its products and services include machines conversion kits and upgrades; installation, start-up, and training services; spare parts; and extended warranty.

