BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Short Interest Update

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of BE Semiconductor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BESIY opened at $93.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41 and a beta of 1.45. BE Semiconductor Industries has a 12 month low of $41.09 and a 12 month high of $94.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.17 and its 200 day moving average is $83.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $272.35 million for the quarter. BE Semiconductor Industries had a net margin of 35.72% and a return on equity of 50.81%.

BE Semiconductor Industries Company Profile

BE Semiconductor Industries NV engages in the development, manufacturing, marketing, sales, and service of semiconductor assembly equipment for the global semiconductor and electronics industries. Its products and services include machines conversion kits and upgrades; installation, start-up, and training services; spare parts; and extended warranty.

