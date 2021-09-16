Beachbody (NYSE:BODY) Trading Up 5.6%

Beachbody Company Inc (The) (NYSE:BODY)’s share price was up 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as 6.73 and last traded at 6.63. Approximately 44,541 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,085,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at 6.28.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BODY shares. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Beachbody from $14.50 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Beachbody in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

About Beachbody (NYSE:BODY)

The Beachbody Company, Inc operates as a digital fitness and nutrition subscription company. It operates Beachbody, an on-demand streaming platform; Openfit, a live digital streaming platform; and Myx fitness, a fitness brand platform. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had 2.8 million total digital fitness subscribers, as well as peer-support system of approximately 400,000 influencers and coaches.

