Beaxy (BXY) Price Down 5.5% This Week

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. Over the last week, Beaxy has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Beaxy has a market capitalization of $1.26 million and approximately $44.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beaxy coin can currently be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Beaxy alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.05 or 0.00064596 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003055 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $69.53 or 0.00144632 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00014179 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $407.45 or 0.00847576 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00047507 BTC.

Beaxy Coin Profile

Beaxy is a coin. It launched on February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 285,795,490 coins. The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange . The official website for Beaxy is beaxy.com . Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @BeaxyExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beaxy’s official message board is medium.com/beaxy-exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Beaxy is a cryptocurrency exchange built by coders and traders to help the trading community with their needs. The Beaxy conducts an IP whitelisting process to new users, utilises hot & cold wallets, and has the exchange vetted by white-hackers to protect the traders. On the Beaxy Exchange platform, the traders have at their disposal different order types such as including limits, stops, trailing orders, OSO, etc. Beaxy has two tokens in use on the ecosystem, BXY and PLS. The BXY is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used to mitigate the fees and ease the transactions within the Beaxy network. The PLS provides loyalty rewards to qualified holders, to be a qualified holder the users need to convert their BXY to PLS. “

Beaxy Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beaxy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beaxy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beaxy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beaxy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.