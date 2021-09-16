Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.82 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Beazer Homes USA’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the highest is $0.83. Beazer Homes USA posted earnings of $0.85 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA will report full-year earnings of $3.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.27. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $3.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Beazer Homes USA.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $570.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.60 million. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 4.35%.

BZH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Beazer Homes USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised Beazer Homes USA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Beazer Homes USA by 8.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,782,349 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,207,000 after buying an additional 206,693 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Beazer Homes USA by 5.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,584,953 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,574,000 after buying an additional 78,758 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 1.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,147,208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,998,000 after acquiring an additional 12,621 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the first quarter worth approximately $10,786,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 8.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 755,694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,578,000 after acquiring an additional 61,196 shares during the period. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BZH traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.12. The company had a trading volume of 277,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,309. Beazer Homes USA has a 12 month low of $10.96 and a 12 month high of $26.12. The company has a current ratio of 11.76, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $567.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.08.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

