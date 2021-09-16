Beefy.Finance (BIFI) Trading Down 12.6% Over Last 7 Days

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 16th. One Beefy.Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1,169.56 or 0.02436920 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Beefy.Finance has a market cap of $84.21 million and $2.03 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Beefy.Finance has traded down 12.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.93 or 0.00139458 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004388 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.45 or 0.00559347 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00018117 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00042021 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00013090 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Profile

Beefy.Finance uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. The official website for Beefy.Finance is beefy.finance . Beefy.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beefyfinance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Beefy.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beefy.Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beefy.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

