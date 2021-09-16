Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $135.79

Begbies Traynor Group plc (LON:BEG)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 135.79 ($1.77) and traded as high as GBX 136 ($1.78). Begbies Traynor Group shares last traded at GBX 133 ($1.74), with a volume of 296,587 shares.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BEG. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Begbies Traynor Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 163 ($2.13) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 135.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 128.84. The company has a market cap of £202.37 million and a PE ratio of 1,330.00.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from Begbies Traynor Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. Begbies Traynor Group’s payout ratio is currently 29.00%.

Begbies Traynor Group Company Profile (LON:BEG)

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Business Recovery and Financial Advisory Services, and Property Services. It offers business rescue, closure, and personal insolvency solutions; advise for corporate and commercial finance, restructuring and turnaround, financial consulting and options, forensic accounting and technology, investigations, and corporate solutions; and red flag alert services, as well as personal insolvency solutions comprising individual voluntary arrangement, bankruptcy, debt arrangement scheme, sequestration, and trust deed services.

