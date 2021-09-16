BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) CEO Sells $18,349,425.99 in Stock

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) CEO John Oyler sold 195,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.87, for a total transaction of $18,349,425.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

John Oyler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 2nd, John Oyler sold 24,499 shares of BeiGene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.21, for a total transaction of $8,040,816.79.

On Tuesday, August 31st, John Oyler sold 111,081 shares of BeiGene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total transaction of $12,233,350.53.

On Wednesday, August 4th, John Oyler sold 80,847 shares of BeiGene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.97, for a total transaction of $12,205,471.59.

On Tuesday, July 20th, John Oyler sold 43,695 shares of BeiGene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.26, for a total transaction of $5,779,100.70.

On Thursday, July 22nd, John Oyler sold 69,216 shares of BeiGene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $4,971,093.12.

On Wednesday, July 7th, John Oyler sold 300 shares of BeiGene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.23, for a total transaction of $97,569.00.

NASDAQ BGNE traded up $9.91 on Thursday, reaching $385.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 392,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,199. BeiGene, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $219.20 and a twelve month high of $388.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.86. The stock has a market cap of $35.77 billion, a PE ratio of -26.52 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $314.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $324.27.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($5.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.74) by ($1.49). BeiGene had a negative net margin of 138.52% and a negative return on equity of 33.26%. The business had revenue of $149.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.60 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of BeiGene from $409.00 to $407.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of BeiGene from $388.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $342.38.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in BeiGene by 4.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 63,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,901,000 after buying an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in BeiGene by 28.2% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in BeiGene during the second quarter valued at about $22,444,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BeiGene by 6.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 54,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,037,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in BeiGene by 9.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,680,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. 60.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BeiGene

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

