BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its stake in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,857,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,879 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 4.18% of BeiGene worth $1,324,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of BeiGene by 8.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,797,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,664,000 after acquiring an additional 428,521 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of BeiGene by 4.3% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,428,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,548,000 after acquiring an additional 180,888 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in BeiGene by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,609,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,347,000 after buying an additional 22,431 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in BeiGene by 34.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 406,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,493,000 after buying an additional 104,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BeiGene by 13.5% in the first quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 243,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,755,000 after buying an additional 28,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.13% of the company’s stock.

In other BeiGene news, insider Lai Wang sold 455 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.48, for a total value of $164,928.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 1,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.93, for a total transaction of $382,555.08. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 376,626 shares of company stock valued at $59,228,572. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

BGNE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on BeiGene from $409.00 to $407.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on BeiGene from $388.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $342.38.

NASDAQ:BGNE traded up $4.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $379.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,585. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.80 and a beta of 0.88. BeiGene, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $219.20 and a twelve month high of $388.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $314.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $324.27.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($5.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.74) by ($1.49). BeiGene had a negative net margin of 138.52% and a negative return on equity of 33.26%. The company had revenue of $149.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

