Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Acquires 10,621 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC grew its position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 52.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,621 shares during the period. Apollo Global Management comprises about 1.1% of Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,665,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 126.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 9,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 5,380 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 200,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,463,000 after purchasing an additional 15,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

In related news, insider John J. Suydam sold 56,929 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $3,358,811.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua Harris sold 75,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $4,640,729.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,481,849 shares of company stock worth $146,669,297 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock traded down $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $62.56. The stock had a trading volume of 88,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,190,833. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.35 and a 1 year high of $64.45. The company has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.96.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $553.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.68 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 17.32%. Apollo Global Management’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.01%.

APO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.89.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

Recommended Story: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.