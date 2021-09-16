Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Acquires 2,076 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 39.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up about 1.1% of Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Motco lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Renasant Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded down $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $269.87. 49,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,242,621. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $269.54 and its 200-day moving average is $267.77. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $175.98 and a one year high of $277.81.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

