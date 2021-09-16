Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Acquires 21,000 Shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Altimmune accounts for 0.7% of Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Altimmune worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Altimmune by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL raised its position in shares of Altimmune by 5.4% during the first quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 34,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Altimmune by 24.4% during the first quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 12,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altimmune during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Altimmune by 16.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 4,545 shares during the last quarter. 69.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altimmune alerts:

Shares of ALT traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.56. 15,065 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,594,188. Altimmune, Inc. has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $24.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.94 and a 200 day moving average of $13.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $657.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 1.45.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.10). Altimmune had a negative net margin of 1,093.35% and a negative return on equity of 26.28%. The business had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALT. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Altimmune from $53.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Altimmune from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altimmune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Altimmune from $14.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Altimmune from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Altimmune currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.57.

Altimmune Profile

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company. It focuses on the discovery and development of products to stimulate robust and durable immune responses for the prevention and treatment of diseases. The company’s portfolio includes RespirVec and Densigen that targets to stimulate the elements of the human immune system to treat respiratory diseases, chronic infections, and cancer.

Featured Article: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT).

Receive News & Ratings for Altimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.