Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Buys 5,424 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,424 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJJ. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 181.8% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 68.8% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 45.8% in the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJJ traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $105.24. The company had a trading volume of 211 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,053. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.32. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $64.04 and a 52 week high of $111.27.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.