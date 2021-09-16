Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Has $16.69 Million Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC decreased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 389,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,374 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF accounts for approximately 9.2% of Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC owned approximately 1.55% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF worth $16,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LRGF. Strategic Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 4,599,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,911,000 after buying an additional 184,578 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 14.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,102,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,806,000 after buying an additional 140,111 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,066,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,657,000 after buying an additional 30,593 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 217.9% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 613,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,914,000 after buying an additional 420,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 547,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,251,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.07. The company had a trading volume of 3,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,838. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.48. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF has a 1-year low of $31.72 and a 1-year high of $45.12.

