Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Invests $1.43 Million in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 27,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up about 0.8% of Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

BATS:EFV traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.48. 2,770,233 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.94 and its 200-day moving average is $52.20. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

