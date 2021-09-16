Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC boosted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 9,747 shares during the period. Requisite Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,001,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $923,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 15,648 shares during the period. 89.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total value of $1,502,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,451 shares in the company, valued at $129,619.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Eldridge A. Burns sold 3,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $137,096.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,115.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

COOP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.75.

NASDAQ:COOP traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.59. 23,581 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 774,766. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.53 and its 200-day moving average is $35.05. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.89 and a 12-month high of $41.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.65.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 34.60% and a net margin of 38.03%. On average, analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mr. Cooper Group Profile

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

