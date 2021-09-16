Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 26.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,676 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apriem Advisors raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 17.4% during the second quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 2,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. RiverTree Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,664,000. Black Swift Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2,000.0% in the second quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWM traded up $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $222.48. 1,366,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,211,223. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $221.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.43. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.09 and a fifty-two week high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

