Bella Protocol (BEL) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $21.77 Million

Bella Protocol (CURRENCY:BEL) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. During the last seven days, Bella Protocol has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar. Bella Protocol has a market capitalization of $105.84 million and $21.77 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bella Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $2.20 or 0.00004611 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00062810 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002896 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.44 or 0.00141033 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00013930 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $385.10 or 0.00805357 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00046677 BTC.

About Bella Protocol

Bella Protocol (CRYPTO:BEL) is a coin. It was first traded on September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,000,000 coins. Bella Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@Bellaofficial . Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bella Protocol’s official website is bella.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Bella Protocol aims to solve current pain points in the DeFi user experience, such as high gas fees and a steep learning curve, and to onboard more users into the DeFi ecosystem. Bella Protocol offers a suite of DeFi products for a streamlined crypto banking experience. Bella provides diversified cross-platform yield farming strategies with auto-rebalancing, and caters to both new and experienced users on-chain or via Bella's custodian service. The project also minimizes the transaction gas fees involved by aggregating transactions and interacting with smart contracts in batches (once every 12 hours). “

Bella Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bella Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bella Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bella Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

