BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.50.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded BellRing Brands from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised BellRing Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on BellRing Brands from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

NYSE:BRBR opened at $31.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.60. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 44.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.86. BellRing Brands has a 12 month low of $17.90 and a 12 month high of $34.19.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 1.44% and a net margin of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $342.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.50 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that BellRing Brands will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Robert V. Vitale acquired 10,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.10 per share, with a total value of $299,730.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,730. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Craig L. Rosenthal bought 1,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.09 per share, with a total value of $50,180.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 25,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,686.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRBR. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 17,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in BellRing Brands by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 17.1% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 7.1% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 12,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.