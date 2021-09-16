Bellway (LON:BWY) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3,433.84

Shares of Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3,433.84 ($44.86) and traded as low as GBX 3,392 ($44.32). Bellway shares last traded at GBX 3,408 ($44.53), with a volume of 185,731 shares traded.

BWY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Libertas Partners raised their target price on shares of Bellway from GBX 4,100 ($53.57) to GBX 4,200 ($54.87) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 4,102 ($53.59) price target on shares of Bellway in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bellway in a research note on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Bellway from GBX 4,150 ($54.22) to GBX 4,100 ($53.57) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,060 ($53.04) price target on shares of Bellway in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,849.22 ($50.29).

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,356.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,433.84. The company has a market cap of £4.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 4.32.

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

