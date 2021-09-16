Bellwether Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG)

Bellwether Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,411 shares during the quarter. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 2.4% of Bellwether Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Bellwether Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $909,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd bought a new stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,423,000. Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 26,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. now owns 122,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,429,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 61.2% during the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 13,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 5,006 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ USIG traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.06. 58,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,043,528. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.06. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $58.33 and a 52 week high of $62.07.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%.

