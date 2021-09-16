Bellwether Advisors LLC Has $2.97 Million Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 280.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,093 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,753 shares during the period. HubSpot comprises 1.0% of Bellwether Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $2,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in HubSpot by 15.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,494,898 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,587,418,000 after buying an additional 478,088 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,945,446 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,337,851,000 after purchasing an additional 336,350 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,581,528 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $718,348,000 after purchasing an additional 308,893 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 510,247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $231,436,000 after purchasing an additional 27,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 403,046 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $183,068,000 after purchasing an additional 125,234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HUBS. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Stifel Europe upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $635.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HubSpot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $631.08.

NYSE:HUBS traded up $23.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $703.10. 8,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,206. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.06 and a twelve month high of $715.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $637.03 and a 200 day moving average of $554.40. The stock has a market cap of $33.05 billion, a PE ratio of -376.32 and a beta of 1.69.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Yamini Rangan sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.00, for a total value of $1,246,752.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,123 shares in the company, valued at $27,896,816. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.13, for a total value of $6,395,097.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 662,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,980,688.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,826 shares of company stock valued at $8,366,650. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

