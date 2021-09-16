Bellwether Advisors LLC Has $5.92 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Bellwether Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,768 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Bellwether Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $5,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ ISTB traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $51.21. 5,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,846. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.30. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $51.15 and a 1-year high of $51.71.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%.

