Bellwether Advisors LLC Purchases 38,949 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB)

Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB) by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,949 shares during the period. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February accounts for about 1.1% of Bellwether Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Bellwether Advisors LLC owned about 1.72% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February worth $3,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 957,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,740,000 after buying an additional 110,999 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,663,000. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,338,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 169,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after buying an additional 23,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 162,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,473,000 after buying an additional 52,440 shares in the last quarter.

PFEB stock remained flat at $$28.72 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 829 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,143. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February has a one year low of $24.75 and a one year high of $28.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.13.

