Bellwether Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 2.9% of Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $8,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJR. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $109.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,212,047. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.71. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $66.74 and a 52 week high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.