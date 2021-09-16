Bellwether Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

Bellwether Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,028 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Bellwether Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $6,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IXUS. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 13,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 725,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,169,000 after buying an additional 13,253 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 554,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,655,000 after buying an additional 207,400 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 880,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,563,000 after buying an additional 77,950 shares during the period.

NASDAQ IXUS traded down $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $73.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,295. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $56.66 and a 52-week high of $75.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.68.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.