Bellwether Advisors LLC Sells 1,638 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Bellwether Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,843 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,638 shares during the quarter. United Rentals makes up approximately 1.3% of Bellwether Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $3,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 5.6% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,513 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 5.7% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,252 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 18.7% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,147 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 8.9% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the period. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE URI traded up $4.78 on Thursday, hitting $346.38. 37,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 722,268. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $334.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $324.92. The company has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.01 and a 1-year high of $364.30.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 11.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.68 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

URI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. raised shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $267.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.17.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

