Bellwether Advisors LLC Sells 5,774 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Bellwether Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 146,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,774 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for about 3.7% of Bellwether Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $10,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of USMV. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 11,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:USMV traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $76.49. 1,733,726 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.13. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

