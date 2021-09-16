Belt Finance Reaches 1-Day Volume of $836,403.00 (BELT)

Belt Finance (CURRENCY:BELT) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. One Belt Finance coin can now be purchased for $9.77 or 0.00020461 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Belt Finance has traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar. Belt Finance has a total market capitalization of $62.76 million and $836,403.00 worth of Belt Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.64 or 0.00074657 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.75 or 0.00120965 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.91 or 0.00175755 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,524.10 or 0.07381231 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,467.11 or 0.99419938 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.44 or 0.00857582 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Belt Finance Coin Profile

Belt Finance’s total supply is 6,424,355 coins. Belt Finance’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Belt Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belt Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Belt Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Belt Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

