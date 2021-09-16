Belt Reaches Market Cap of $71.12 Million (BELT)

Belt (CURRENCY:BELT) traded 39.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. Belt has a market capitalization of $71.12 million and approximately $25.90 million worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Belt has traded up 83.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Belt coin can now be bought for about $39.41 or 0.00103409 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002284 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.39 or 0.00074165 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.81 or 0.00121169 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $83.90 or 0.00175849 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,531.42 or 0.07401444 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,643.44 or 0.99854970 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $407.48 or 0.00854021 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Belt Coin Profile

Belt’s total supply is 1,819,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,804,603 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Buying and Selling Belt

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Belt should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Belt using one of the exchanges listed above.

