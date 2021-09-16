Belvoir Group (LON:BLV) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $286.28

Belvoir Group PLC (LON:BLV) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 286.28 ($3.74) and traded as high as GBX 289.90 ($3.79). Belvoir Group shares last traded at GBX 285 ($3.72), with a volume of 125,475 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.23, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 286.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 240.64. The company has a market capitalization of £103.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 1.44%. Belvoir Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.32%.

In other Belvoir Group news, insider Dorian Gonsalves sold 482,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 250 ($3.27), for a total transaction of £1,205,000 ($1,574,340.21).

Belvoir Group PLC operates as a property franchise company in the United Kingdom. The company operates property franchises offering residential lettings and sales through 418 individual businesses primarily under the Belvoir, Newton Fallowell, Lovelle, Mortgage Advice Bureau, and Northwood brands. It also operates a network of financial advisers offering mortgage and other property related financial services.

