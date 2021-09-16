Beowulf Mining (LON:BEM) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.82

Beowulf Mining plc (LON:BEM)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3.82 ($0.05) and traded as high as GBX 4 ($0.05). Beowulf Mining shares last traded at GBX 4 ($0.05), with a volume of 50,753 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 13.72, a quick ratio of 13.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00. The firm has a market cap of £33.27 million and a P/E ratio of -20.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4.09.

In other Beowulf Mining news, insider Kurt Budge sold 900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05), for a total transaction of £36,000 ($47,034.23).

Beowulf Mining plc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of natural resource assets in Sweden, Finland, and Kosovo. The company explores for iron ore, base precious metals, lead, zinc, gold, copper, silver, graphite, and other mineral properties. Its projects include the Kallak magnetite iron ore deposit consist of 500 hectares located in Norrbotten County, Northern Sweden; Atvidaberg license that comprises 12,533 hectares, which cover an area of 225 square kilometers situated in the Bergslagen area, southern Sweden; Pitkajarvi and Aitolampi graphite prospects covers an area of 407.45 hectares, which are located in Eastern Finland; Raapysjarvi exploration permit, which is a 716.25-hectare exploration area located in the municipality of Tuusniemi in Eastern Finland; Karhunmaki project, which located in Lapua municipality within the Southern Ostrobothnia region in Western Finland; Mitrovica project, which is located in northern Kosovo; and Viti project that is located in south-eastern Kosovo.

