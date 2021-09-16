BEPRO Network (BEPRO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.15 Million

BEPRO Network (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. Over the last week, BEPRO Network has traded down 11% against the US dollar. BEPRO Network has a total market capitalization of $64.52 million and approximately $2.15 million worth of BEPRO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BEPRO Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.57 or 0.00062072 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002898 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.15 or 0.00140949 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00013926 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $383.04 or 0.00804078 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00046700 BTC.

About BEPRO Network

BEPRO Network (CRYPTO:BEPRO) is a coin. It launched on December 16th, 2019. BEPRO Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,764,991,106 coins. BEPRO Network’s official Twitter account is @bepronet

According to CryptoCompare, “BetProtocol connects Developers to Decentralized Programmable Blockchain Resources to create a new paradigm of online gaming systems and infrastructure. BetProtocol is a proprietary set of tools that allows developers to program their own gaming applications using our white-label system. It ensures that compliance and safety are handled on the protocol level, freeing developers to focus on the content and form of their gaming apps, and not on the underlying infrastructure. BetProtocol believes this will greatly reduce the barrier of entry for online gaming firms, lead to a proliferation of betting dApps, and unlock a new multi-billion dollar, regulated blockchain-gaming industry. “

BEPRO Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BEPRO Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BEPRO Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BEPRO Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

