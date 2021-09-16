Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) a €58.00 Price Target

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) has been given a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective by Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 79.57% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Nord/LB set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Monday, August 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Baader Bank set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fuchs Petrolub has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €46.75 ($55.00).

Get Fuchs Petrolub alerts:

FRA FPE opened at €32.30 ($38.00) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €33.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €34.33. Fuchs Petrolub has a 12-month low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a 12-month high of €44.80 ($52.71).

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Petrolub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs Petrolub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.