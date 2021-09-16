Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) a €317.00 Price Target

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) has been given a €317.00 ($372.94) price objective by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

MEURV has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €285.00 ($335.29) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Barclays set a €289.00 ($340.00) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €232.00 ($272.94) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €245.00 ($288.24) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €300.00 ($352.94) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €278.33 ($327.45).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 52-week low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a 52-week high of €200.00 ($235.29).

