BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) by 71.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,127 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,039 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC owned 0.22% of Putnam Premier Income Trust worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 73,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 111,216 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 49,670 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 4,446 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 205.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,984 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 4,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 121,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 4,734 shares in the last quarter. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPT stock opened at $4.57 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.61 and a 200-day moving average of $4.69. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a one year low of $4.35 and a one year high of $4.89.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.83%.

About Putnam Premier Income Trust

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

