Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.67.

BHLB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company.

BHLB opened at $24.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.40. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $28.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.23.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $97.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.10 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 6.69%. Equities analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 355.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

