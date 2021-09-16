Berry Data Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.75 Million (BRY)

Berry Data (CURRENCY:BRY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. Berry Data has a total market capitalization of $1.75 million and approximately $306,031.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Berry Data has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar. One Berry Data coin can now be bought for about $0.87 or 0.00001839 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Berry Data alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002297 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.04 or 0.00073810 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.36 or 0.00122923 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.29 or 0.00175412 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,580.79 or 0.07541701 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,598.11 or 1.00249071 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $411.01 or 0.00865654 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002792 BTC.

Berry Data Coin Profile

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

Berry Data Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Berry Data directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Berry Data should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Berry Data using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Berry Data Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Berry Data and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.