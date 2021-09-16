Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BDT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BDT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €49.30 ($58.00).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BDT. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Warburg Research set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on shares of Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of BDT opened at €49.25 ($57.94) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €50.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is €50.70. Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €28.80 ($33.88) and a 52-week high of €63.20 ($74.35). The firm has a market cap of $499.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -264.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.69.

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft develops solutions for the automotive and aviation industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Digital Engineering, Physical Engineering, and Electrical Systems/Electronics segments. It offers design services, including designing and surfacing, and design modelling and rapid technologies; interior development services, such as seat, cockpit, trim, and dimensional management services; and vehicle body development services comprising body-in-white, doors and closures, exterior, and light and visibility services.

