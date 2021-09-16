Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $127.75.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BBY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Best Buy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday, September 10th. upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Best Buy from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

In other Best Buy news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total transaction of $92,678.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert L. Bass sold 4,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.37, for a total value of $537,195.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 279.7% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 1.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,706,343 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $196,195,000 after purchasing an additional 16,810 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 12.7% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 21,200 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Best Buy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 46,539 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $5,351,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Best Buy by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,096,882 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $126,119,000 after acquiring an additional 147,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $109.27 on Thursday. Best Buy has a 1 year low of $95.93 and a 1 year high of $128.57. The firm has a market cap of $26.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.49.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.09. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 64.85%. The company had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

