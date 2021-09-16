BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF) Short Interest Update

BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a drop of 59.6% from the August 15th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of BETRF opened at $0.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 3.05. BetterLife Pharma has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $1.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.23 and its 200-day moving average is $0.47.

BetterLife Pharma (OTCMKTS:BETRF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

BetterLife Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of psychedelic products for the treatment of mental disorders in Canada, the United States, Australia, and European Union. It is involved in refining and developing drug candidates from a set of complementary interferon-based technologies that have the potential to engage the immune system to fight virus infections, such as coronavirus disease and human papillomavirus.

