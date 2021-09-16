Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) Short Interest Update

Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,600 shares, a growth of 134.4% from the August 15th total of 18,600 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 56,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

BWMX opened at $38.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion and a PE ratio of 81.26. Betterware de Mexico has a 1-year low of $17.60 and a 1-year high of $50.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.04.

Get Betterware de Mexico alerts:

Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $129.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.95 million. On average, research analysts predict that Betterware de Mexico will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $0.4219 dividend. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Betterware de Mexico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 359.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Betterware de Mexico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BWMX. Oceanlink Management LTD. boosted its stake in Betterware de Mexico by 139.6% during the 1st quarter. Oceanlink Management LTD. now owns 560,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,691,000 after acquiring an additional 326,317 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Betterware de Mexico during the second quarter worth $11,325,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in Betterware de Mexico during the first quarter worth $900,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Betterware de Mexico during the first quarter worth $623,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Betterware de Mexico during the first quarter worth $431,000. 4.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Betterware de Mexico

Betterware de Mexico, SAB. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, and other categories. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Betterware de Mexico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Betterware de Mexico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.