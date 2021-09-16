Beyond Finance (BYN) Trading Down 2.8% Over Last Week

Beyond Finance (CURRENCY:BYN) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. During the last week, Beyond Finance has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar. One Beyond Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.75 or 0.00001555 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Beyond Finance has a market capitalization of $6.52 million and $202,198.00 worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.58 or 0.00076244 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.98 or 0.00120855 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.12 or 0.00175335 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,541.87 or 0.07382675 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,799.86 or 0.99634155 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 40.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $410.79 or 0.00856243 BTC.

Beyond Finance Profile

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,739,305 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Beyond Finance Coin Trading

